Food Truck Friday returns to Tower Grove Park this week

The event will kick off with 22 local trucks lined up along Southwest Drive between Tower Grove Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard from 4-8 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A taste of summer is back starting this week. Sauce Magazine's Food Truck Friday at Tower Grove Park returns to south St. Louis starting this Friday.

Drivers can not enter at the Kingshighway entrance. Visitors should park on Magnolia Avenue or Arsenal Street. Signage will point visitors in the correct direction.

The event is pet-friendly, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit in the park.

Friday's lineup includes Mission Taco, Soul Burgers, Doughboy's Pizza and Buzz's Hawaiian Grill.

If you want to skip the line at your favorite truck, you can purchase a speed pass. The pass allows you to use the expedited line one time at one truck. They can be purchased online or in person and can only be used during the Food Truck Friday event in which it was issued.

In addition to the food, alcohol will be available for purchase. They include beer from 4 Hands and Schlafly, wine from Noboleis Vineyards and frozen cocktails from Narwhal’s Crafted.

The event also includes live music.

The dates and live music schedule for the rest of the summer are as follows:

May 12 - Tommy Halloran

June 9 - Russo & Co.

June 23 - The Trophy Mules

July 14 - The Hamilton Band

July 28: Phree Wrider

Aug. 18 - Scandaleros

Sept. 8 - Moon Vakket

Sept. 22 - TBD