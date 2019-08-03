ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side’s Frank Cusumano stopped by O’Connell’s in south St. Louis and their food did not disappoint…

I think everybody has a favorite burger joint. I am not exactly sure who is the best. Mac’s and Carl’s are really good with the smash burger. The Village Bar has a dandy too. However, if we are going to the bigger one, I think O’Connell’s must be in the equation. These babies are so juicy. They really are. They pop with flavor. They use Kuna and that’s a good sign. I just like their attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

Fred Parker runs the place. He took over for his Uncle. He is just one of those guys who won’t do anything unless it’s right. If he were a manager, he would be Tony LaRussa. He respects the business so much he would never do anything that wasn’t good for the restaurant.

I like the building too. It was built 105 years by Anheuser Busch. The menu is not big. It doesn’t have to be. They make great burgers, outstanding Roast Beef and wonderful fish and chips.

The next day that I am free… I am going there again for two beers and one burger. That is a good way to spend an afternoon.

You can find O'Connell's at 4652 Shaw Avenue.

Looking for more of Frank's Food Picks? Click here