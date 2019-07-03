I really don’t know many right-thinking Americans who don’t enjoy a little fried chicken.

My wife pretends like she doesn’t. She wants to be an apostle of fitness and avoid fried foods at all costs. Well, the other night I brought home some from Hodak's Restaurant & Bar. This petite half-Greek, half-Italian woman consumed the chicken like an offensive lineman. I looked over at her.

“Pretty good,” she said. It’s very good.

Hodak’s is genuine. They don’t try to be something they are not.

In this week's Frank's Food Picks, we're making and serving chicken -- fried chicken. Sit down and eat. Sit down and have a beer, too. That's exactly what 5 On Your Side photographer Tony Chambers and I did with our visit to Hodak's.

Let me know if you have an idea of where we should head next at fcusumano@ksdk.com.