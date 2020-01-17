MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — It’s restaurant that has been around for 93 years. The last 30 were in downtown St. Louis. But a year ago, Kemoll’s, moved to Westport.

A new address, a new look and a new concept. Frank Cusumano, a former busboy, stopped by for this edition of Frank’s Food Picks

All of us in life are looking for good deals. Nordstrom Rack is a great place for shoes.

You can buy some pretty good hockey equipment at Play it Again Sports. And now you can eat some of the tastiest food in town at a pretty good price at the new Kemoll’s in Westport.

They have a new happy hour concept. It lasts for 5 hours every night for 6 weeks. So you can sample some of the finest cheese bread, meatballs and quite a few other incredible smaller dishes for $6.50 a plate.

Kemoll’s has never really had a bar business so they wanted to open this one in style. The new place, officially called the Kemoll’s Chop House, still has the Italian favorites but also specializes in steaks.

The happy hour is Monday through Saturday from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information about Kemoll's, click here

You can find Kemoll's at 323 W Port Plaza Drive.

Frank's Food Picks

