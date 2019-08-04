There’s a place on The Hill called Lorenzo’s Trattoria. I think you should give it a try. They are celebrating their 20th year for a reason: quality.



Everything you taste is homemade. Almost everything you taste is Northern Italian cuisine. It’s the only place on the Hill that does that. The sauces are a little creamier and the taste is insanely good.

Their best item could be the Veal Osso Buco. I honestly believe I have never tasted meat more tender. They actually cook it for 7 solid hours.

The owner is Larry Fuse. He grew up on The Hill and still lives there. He walks to work every day with his wife Maureen, who does the books. It’s a great family. It’s a great restaurant. Trust me.