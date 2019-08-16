ST. LOUIS - Al’s Restaurant is a place you need to visit.

It’s restaurant that honestly doesn’t want to do a great deal of business.

And they don’t. They are fine with serving 20 or 30 people a night. You see they want to make it perfect. They want to make sure that when you walk into Al’s you know you are going to be spoiled and you know you are going to have a dining experience.

They have been around for 94 years. The menu has great variety. However, steaks are their specialty. It’s tough to look at the raw steaks and not try one. Al Barone made this place special. His daughter Pam and son in law, Gary, run the place now. They have a chef who has been there for 50 years and a server who has been there for 40 years. Everybody from Sinatra to Musial loved Al’s. I believe you will also.

RELATED: Frank's Food Picks | You can’t pass up this family-owned Italian spot

RELATED: Frank's Food Picks | Father and son serve up excellence at Sapore Italian Café

RELATED: Frank’s Food Picks | You can eat shark at one of St. Louis’ most well-known restaurants

RELATED: Frank’s Food Picks | Grab a juicy burger at O’Connell’s