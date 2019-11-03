ST. LOUIS — IHOP will be flipping flapjacks for free Tuesday, all for a great cause.

The International House of Pancakes is holding its annual Free Pancake Day March 12.

You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when you dine in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deal is limited to one short stack per guest.

The pancakes are free, but IHOP is hoping customers will make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses. It's hoping to raise $4 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Click here to learn more about the fundraiser and free pancakes.