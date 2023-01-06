It's Girl Scout Cookie season! Here's how to purchase them in St. Louis

The 2023 cookie lineup features iconic favorites and a new online-exclusive flavor. Here's when and how you can place your order.

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.

Year after year, local Scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, traveling and community service projects.

In 2023, customers can purchase a $5 box of cookies for a direct donation to nonprofits Operation Food Search and the USO of Missouri.

This year's cookie season will last through March 19.

Cookie lineup

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri's 2023 cookie lineup includes the following cookie flavors:

Adventurefuls ($5 a box) - A brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel-flavored creme and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Lemon-Ups ($5) - A crispy lemon-flavored cookie with inspiring messages baked in.

Trefoils ($5) - A shortbread cookie that takes the shape of the Girl Scout logo.

Thin Mints ($5) - A thin and crispy chocolate cookie dipped in a mint-chocolate coating.

Samosas ($5) - A crispy cookie covered in caramel, coconut flakes and a chocolate drizzle.

Tagalongs ($5) - A crispy cookie layered with peanut butter and covered in a chocolate coating.

Do-si-dos ($5) - A crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with peanut butter filling.

Raspberry Rally ($5) - A thin and crispy raspberry-flavored cookie with a chocolate coating.

Toffee-tastics ($6) - A buttery gluten-free cookie with crunchy toffee bits inside.

S'mores ($6) - A crunchy graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

How to purchase

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to them to find out how they are selling cookies this year.

If you don't know a Girl Scout but still want to purchase cookies, there are a few options.

From Feb. 17 to March 12, Girl Scouts will host cookie booths at locations around eastern Missouri. Click here and enter your ZIP code to learn where and when a cookie booth is coming near you.

From Feb. 27 to March 19, you can visit girlscoutsem.org/cookies and enter your ZIP code to find a local troop to support by placing a direct order online.