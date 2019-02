ST. LOUIS – If you're heading to Hardee's for breakfast, you can score a free coffee!

Hardee’s recently launched its 'Rise and Shine Coffee' which is a new Arabica blend freshly brewed every hour. Hardee’s said new vanilla and mocha flavors launched as well.

To celebrate the launch of the new coffee, Hardee’s is offering free coffee with any purchase at participating locations through March 10.

