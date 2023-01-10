x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Here’s a few National Pizza Week deals and discounts you can use nearby

The first week of January is officially National Pizza Week! Here is where to find a few local deals and discounts on pizza.
Credit: UPI
Pizza maker Rob Johnson removes a large pepperoni pizza from the oven on National Pizza Day at La Pizza in University City, Missouri on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — We all know that pizza-lover in our family or friend group who eats pizza religiously. Luckily, the week of Jan. 9 is officially the time when everyone can eat as much pizza as they can stomach for less. Because it’s National Pizza Week!

Here are a few pizza chains offering discounts and deals to help satisfy those pizza cravings:

Marco’s Pizza - You can visit the location in Collinsville, Illinois and take advantage of several deals. According to the Food Network, get 30% off all menu-prize pizzas using code GREAT30. You can get a large pepperoni magnifico pizza for $9.99 using code PEPMAG. Get large one-topping pizzas for $8.99 each using code 899TOGO. Also, get unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for $7.99 each using code MED799.

Bricktown Brewery - They are having a gift card giveaway this week, according to the Food Network. One $25 Bricktown Brewery gift card will be given away per location. Click here for details. There is a nearby location in Springfield, Missouri. 

Domino’s - You can pay $7.99 for carryout pizza using a coupon online only. If you click here, then your coupon will be instantly applied to your order. 

Cici’s Pizza - Use this coupon and you can access a $4.99 dine-buffet deal valid Mondays and Tuesdays through Feb. 14, according to the Food Network. There is a location nearby in St. Louis.

Casey’s - They are offering a buy one large pizza get one for 40% off deal. For more deals, click here. To view more deals or discounts they are offering, visit them online. 

Papa John’s - They are offering a one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza starting at $13.99. To view more deals or discounts they are offering, visit them online.

Pizza Hut - They currently have a national deal that includes the $10 Tastemaker deal where you can get a large pizza with up to three toppings for $10.99 at participating locations and a large, one-topping Original Stuffed Crust pizza for $12.99. To view more deals or discounts they are offering, visit them online. 

Is there a local or national pizza deal we missed? Share them with us by sending an email

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Girl Scout Cookie season is underway in Eastern Missouri

Before You Leave, Check This Out