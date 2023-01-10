Here’s a few National Pizza Week deals and discounts you can use nearby

The first week of January is officially National Pizza Week! Here is where to find a few local deals and discounts on pizza.

ST. LOUIS — We all know that pizza-lover in our family or friend group who eats pizza religiously. Luckily, the week of Jan. 9 is officially the time when everyone can eat as much pizza as they can stomach for less. Because it’s National Pizza Week!

Here are a few pizza chains offering discounts and deals to help satisfy those pizza cravings:

Marco’s Pizza - You can visit the location in Collinsville, Illinois and take advantage of several deals. According to the Food Network, get 30% off all menu-prize pizzas using code GREAT30. You can get a large pepperoni magnifico pizza for $9.99 using code PEPMAG. Get large one-topping pizzas for $8.99 each using code 899TOGO. Also, get unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for $7.99 each using code MED799.

Bricktown Brewery - They are having a gift card giveaway this week, according to the Food Network. One $25 Bricktown Brewery gift card will be given away per location. Click here for details. There is a nearby location in Springfield, Missouri.

Domino’s - You can pay $7.99 for carryout pizza using a coupon online only. If you click here, then your coupon will be instantly applied to your order.

Cici’s Pizza - Use this coupon and you can access a $4.99 dine-buffet deal valid Mondays and Tuesdays through Feb. 14, according to the Food Network. There is a location nearby in St. Louis.

Casey’s - They are offering a buy one large pizza get one for 40% off deal. For more deals, click here. To view more deals or discounts they are offering, visit them online.

Papa John’s - They are offering a one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza starting at $13.99. To view more deals or discounts they are offering, visit them online.

Pizza Hut - They currently have a national deal that includes the $10 Tastemaker deal where you can get a large pizza with up to three toppings for $10.99 at participating locations and a large, one-topping Original Stuffed Crust pizza for $12.99. To view more deals or discounts they are offering, visit them online.