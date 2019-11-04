ST. LOUIS — One of the most recognizable props from the '90s Nickelodeon movie "Good Burger" will have a new home in St. Louis.

It's been more than 20 years since the "Burger Mobile" graced the silver screen, but when Hi-Pointe Drive-In owner Mike Johnson saw it, he had to have it. After seeing an article about the 1975 AMC Pacer with a hamburger hood and a crinkle-cut bumper, he made his move.

He shelled out $10,000 and arranged a long trailer trip from Florida to get the car to St. Louis, but it needed a bit of work.

With an odometer reading 999,999, a broken window and some rust, Johnson sent the car to Affton Auto Solutions to get fully restored.

Johnson said he expects the car to be ready in about a month. When it is, he'll have it on display at the Hi-Pointe location on McCausland Avenue.

