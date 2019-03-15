ST. LOUIS – Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Lion’s Choice are teaming up to offer St. Louis the ‘beefiest of burgers’ for a good cause!

On March 25, Hi-Pointe will serve the collaborative burger ‘Hi-On’s Choice Burger’ from 11 a.m. until they sell out.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

For each Hi-On’s Choice Burger sold, $5 will be donated to the nonprofit organization, Operation Food Search. The organization is dedicated to ending hunger in the St. Louis area. 

Hi-On’s Choice Burger

Two Hi-Pointe patties stuffed with Lion’s Choice slow-roasted roast beef and topped with provel cheese, Hi-Pointe fries (seasoned with Lion’s Choice seasoning) and Hi-Pointe horseradish sauce, all sandwiched between two potato buns.

The burger is only available one day only while supplies last!