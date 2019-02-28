ST. LOUIS — A restaurant with roots in 19th century St. Louis is making a comeback.

Beffa’s announced on Facebook it’s reopening this July.

Two brothers from Switzerland started Beffa’s as a saloon on St. Patrick’s Day in 1898. When the drinks stopped flowing during Prohibition, they started serving up sandwiches instead.

Beffa’s continued to evolve and eventually moved to 2700 Olive street in 1966, where it stayed for decades.

Beffa’s closed in 2011 when Michael Beffa and his wife Nancy decided to hang up their aprons and retire. At the time, it was the oldest restaurant in St. Louis.

Through all of those 113 years, Beffa’s always stayed in the family—and now it’s a fourth generation Beffa who’s bringing it back.

Paul Beffa plans to launch his version of the restaurant this summer.

“The new Beffa’s will maintain the sense of personal service and inclusiveness customers came to associate with the beffa’s name, while making notable updates to ensure every customer leaves with a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment,” the Facebook page stated.

According to the Facebook page, the restaurant will open in the same location as it was before in the Midtown neighborhood.

The announcement post asks, “Are you ready for Beffa’s?” And clearly fans are.

The Facebook page, which was just created on Tuesday, already has 500 likes and several reviews.

“Super excited to see this happening!!! one woman wrote.

Another reviewer said he missed Beffa’s ham sandwiches.

“Stoked to have this historic spot back! Cannot wait to leave here many nights feeling fulfilled,” another person wrote.

And then there was this comment, that’ll get just about anyone excited—and hungry—for Beffa’s return.

“Really enjoyed most of the food offerings at Beffa's restaurant, but especially their roasts, corned beef, french dip and their soups. I just can't wait to dine there again. A St Louis legend!