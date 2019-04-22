SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Kick your sweet tooth craving with an American classic.

April 22nd is National Jelly Bean Day.

The sweet treat was first made popular by Boston confectioner William Schrafft during the Civil War.

The National Confectioners Association reports candy lovers buy around 16 billion jelly beans every year.

According to candy maker Jelly Belly, it takes seven to 14 days to make one jelly bean.

After asking viewers on our Facebook page, the most popular and more favored flavor is buttered popcorn!

The second most-liked flavor by our viewers is licorice.

KSDK News Jelly Belly has more than 100 jelly bean flavors... and some are just crazy! Which flavor do you like the best?

