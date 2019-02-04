ST. LOUIS — Burger King is testing a veggie burger in St. Louis.

It's called the "Impossible Whopper."

It's a flame-grilled, plant-based patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The company is testing it at 59 stores in the area.

The "Impossible Whopper" will cost about a dollar more than the regular Whopper.

The patty used for the "Impossible Whopper" is called the Impossible Burger and is made by California-based Impossible Foods. The Impossible Burger is available at 5,000 restaurants nationwide.

RELATED: VERIFY: Here are the real and fake April Fools' Day posts going viral