x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Would you try it? Ice cream shop releasing Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor

The limited edition ice cream flavor will be available at Van Leeuwen shops and online beginning Wednesday, July 14.
Credit: Business Wire/Van Leeuwen
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The taste of summer just got a little sweeter. 

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is releasing a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream.

The limited edition ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen shops and online Wednesday, July 14 — coincidentally on National Macaroni & Cheese Day — at 11 a.m. ET for $12 for a pint.

Credit: Business Wire/Van Leeuwen
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, in a press release.

Click here to purchase online.

What other people are reading: