ST. LOUIS — You now have the chance to learn how to make tasty desserts from one of the best baking teams in the U.S. And they’re right here in St. Louis.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is launching intimate pastry classes for this spring and summer at its location in Kirkwood.

“Guests really learn the professional technique and philosophy that goes into our pastries here at Nathaniel Reid Bakery. They get to work alongside us to craft, bake, and plate their own masterpieces as well as take the recipes home to impress their friends and family,” said chef Nathaniel Reid.

Reid was recently named a 2019 James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Baker. The winner of the prestigious award will be announced in May.

Reid’s pastry classes are tailored to small groups of no more than 12 people. Each class costs $975 for the entire group. Guests get to pick which theme they want to do. The complete list of themes includes:

Summer Tarts: Guests learn the techniques of making a tender tart and creamy custard as well as build and decorate their own tarts to take home.

Chocolate Extravaganza: Guests learn the recipes for decadent chocolate truffles, chocolate sables and spiced hot chocolate.

French Macarons: The master chefs will break down the secrets and tricks to this finicky French confection.

Pate-a-Choux: A class dedicated to the classic and versatile French pastry for éclairs, Gougeres and choux a la crème.

Candies & Caramels: Guests learn how to make nut brittles, marshmallows, caramels and more.

Besides learning how to bake like a James Beard Award finalist, participants also will go home with a signed certificate of completion, and—of course—the delicious dessert they just created.

You can learn more about the classes here. Classes are available on various dates from June through September.

FOOD IN THE LOU: