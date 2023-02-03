Lent 2023: Where to find a fish fry in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, marks the start of Lent, and it also marks the beginning of fish fry season in the St. Louis area.
These St. Louis-area organizations are serving up traditional Lenten fish dinners to help you get through the 40 days and 40 nights leading up to Easter Sunday.
Find our list below or use the 5 On Your Side fish fry map to find one near you.
To have your fish fry featured on the map, fill out this form.
St. Louis-area fish fries
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church
- Where: 1910 Serbian Drive, St. Louis, MO 63128
- When: 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent
- Price per plate: $17
- Why visit? This Serbian Orthodox church is serving home-style fish dinners on real china throughout Lent. Meal options include fried catfish, spicy catfish, fried tilapia, fish tacos, baked code with creole sauce, peel-and-eat shrimp and shrimp po'boy sandwiches. While you're dining in, enjoy a cold Serbian beer or other cocktails from the fully stocked bar.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
- Where: 1115 South Florissant Road, St. Louis, MO 63121
- When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31
- Price per plate: $10
- Why visit? Our Lady of Guadalupe is serving up Mexican dishes including fish tacos, chile relleno, beans and rice, chips and guacamole, tostadas and ceviche. Fish offerings include catfish, cod, shrimp and tilapia. Visitors can enjoy their food inside or using the drive-thru, and those dining in can watch performances from Dance Ministry.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Parish
- Where: 8874 Pardee Road, Crestwood, MO 63123
- When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31
- Price per plate: $11 to $15
- Why visit? Fish dinners from Our Lady of the Pillar are available for dine-in, carryout or drive-thru. Entree options include cod fillets, jack salmon, frog legs, butterfly shrimp and catfish nuggets. Frog legs are not available on the limited drive-thru menu.
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
- Where: 906 Eichelberger St., St. Louis, MO 63111
- When: 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31
- Price per plate: $15
- Why visit? St. Cecilia's Mexican fish fry offers jack salmon, cod, shrimp, chile relleno, bean tostadas and fried cheese quesadillas. Mexican beers and margaritas are available at the cash bar. Cut your wait time short by ordering your fish dinner online for March 3-31. A limited number of online orders went on sale Feb. 13.
St. Ferdinand Parish
- Where: 1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031
- When: 3-7 p.m. every Friday; 2:30-7 p.m. on Good Friday
- Price: $15 to $17.25 per pound
- Why visit? A few years back, 5 On Your Side asked viewers on Facebook and Twitter to share their top fish fry picks, and St. Ferdinand drew more praise than all the rest. This year-round fish fry serves fried and baked cod and catfish by the pound. The parish also serves shrimp, hush puppies, cabbage slaw and spaghetti with a German-style sauce.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
- Where: 4556 Telegraph Road, Oakville, MO 63129
- When: 4-7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent
- Price per plate: $14
- Why visit? St. Francis of Assisi's annual Lenten fish fry is serving dine-in and carryout fish dinners. Dinner options include fried and baked cod, shrimp, jack salmon, cod nuggets, crab cakes and catfish. Senior citizens, first responders and active military can get a $1 off their meal from 4-5 p.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
- Where: 8732 Magdalen Ave., Brentwood, MO 63144
- When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent
- Price per plate: $8 to $15
- Why visit? This popular St. Louis-area fish fry is serving fried cod and shrimp, seafood gumbo, baked salmon and fish tacos in the Saint Mary Magdalen School Gym. Those dining in can enjoy beer and margaritas. Those who opt for the drive-thru can order the family meal deal, which includes five 4-ounce fried cod fillets and two pint-size sides for $24.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
- Where: 12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141
- When: 4-7 p.m. March 3, 10 and 17
- Why visit? This Greek-style fish fry at the St. Nicholas Family Life Center is serving fried and baked fish, spanakopita, Greek mac 'n cheese and baklava.
