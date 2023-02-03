Lent 2023: Where to find a fish fry in St. Louis

Looking for a fish fry to fulfill your meatless Friday needs? 5 On Your Side has you covered with our 2023 guide.

ST. LOUIS — Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, marks the start of Lent, and it also marks the beginning of fish fry season in the St. Louis area.

These St. Louis-area organizations are serving up traditional Lenten fish dinners to help you get through the 40 days and 40 nights leading up to Easter Sunday.

Find our list below or use the 5 On Your Side fish fry map to find one near you.

To have your fish fry featured on the map, fill out this form.

St. Louis-area fish fries

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church

Where: 1910 Serbian Drive, St. Louis, MO 63128

1910 Serbian Drive, St. Louis, MO 63128 When: 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent

5-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent Price per plate: $17

$17 Why visit? This Serbian Orthodox church is serving home-style fish dinners on real china throughout Lent. Meal options include fried catfish, spicy catfish, fried tilapia, fish tacos, baked code with creole sauce, peel-and-eat shrimp and shrimp po'boy sandwiches. While you're dining in, enjoy a cold Serbian beer or other cocktails from the fully stocked bar.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

W here: 1115 South Florissant Road, St. Louis, MO 63121

1115 South Florissant Road, St. Louis, MO 63121 When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31

4-8 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 Price per plate: $10

$10 Why visit? Our Lady of Guadalupe is serving up Mexican dishes including fish tacos, chile relleno, beans and rice, chips and guacamole, tostadas and ceviche. Fish offerings include catfish, cod, shrimp and tilapia. Visitors can enjoy their food inside or using the drive-thru, and those dining in can watch performances from Dance Ministry.

Our Lady of Providence Catholic Parish

Where: 8874 Pardee Road, Crestwood, MO 63123

8874 Pardee Road, Crestwood, MO 63123 When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31

4-7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 Price per plate: $11 to $15

$11 to $15 Why visit? Fish dinners from Our Lady of the Pillar are available for dine-in, carryout or drive-thru. Entree options include cod fillets, jack salmon, frog legs, butterfly shrimp and catfish nuggets. Frog legs are not available on the limited drive-thru menu.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church

Where: 906 Eichelberger St., St. Louis, MO 63111

906 Eichelberger St., St. Louis, MO 63111 When: 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31

4:30-8 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 Price per plate: $15

$15 Why visit? St. Cecilia's Mexican fish fry offers jack salmon, cod, shrimp, chile relleno, bean tostadas and fried cheese quesadillas. Mexican beers and margaritas are available at the cash bar. Cut your wait time short by ordering your fish dinner online for March 3-31. A limited number of online orders went on sale Feb. 13.

St. Ferdinand Parish

Where: 1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031

1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031 When: 3-7 p.m. every Friday; 2:30-7 p.m. on Good Friday

3-7 p.m. every Friday; 2:30-7 p.m. on Good Friday Price: $15 to $17.25 per pound

$15 to $17.25 per pound Why visit? A few years back, 5 On Your Side asked viewers on Facebook and Twitter to share their top fish fry picks, and St. Ferdinand drew more praise than all the rest. This year-round fish fry serves fried and baked cod and catfish by the pound. The parish also serves shrimp, hush puppies, cabbage slaw and spaghetti with a German-style sauce.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

Where: 4556 Telegraph Road, Oakville, MO 63129

4556 Telegraph Road, Oakville, MO 63129 When: 4-7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent

4-7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent P rice per plate: $14

$14 Why visit? St. Francis of Assisi's annual Lenten fish fry is serving dine-in and carryout fish dinners. Dinner options include fried and baked cod, shrimp, jack salmon, cod nuggets, crab cakes and catfish. Senior citizens, first responders and active military can get a $1 off their meal from 4-5 p.m.

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church

Where: 8732 Magdalen Ave., Brentwood, MO 63144

8732 Magdalen Ave., Brentwood, MO 63144 When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent

4:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent Price per plate: $8 to $15

$8 to $15 Why visit? This popular St. Louis-area fish fry is serving fried cod and shrimp, seafood gumbo, baked salmon and fish tacos in the Saint Mary Magdalen School Gym. Those dining in can enjoy beer and margaritas. Those who opt for the drive-thru can order the family meal deal, which includes five 4-ounce fried cod fillets and two pint-size sides for $24.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Where: 12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141

12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141 When: 4-7 p.m. March 3, 10 and 17

4-7 p.m. March 3, 10 and 17 Why visit? This Greek-style fish fry at the St. Nicholas Family Life Center is serving fried and baked fish, spanakopita, Greek mac 'n cheese and baklava.