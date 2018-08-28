ST. LOUIS — The Lion’s Choice in Cortex is now open and serving up more than its legendary roast beef sandwiches.

This is the St. Louis-based restaurant chain’s second location in the city (the other one is near Ted Drewes on Chippewa) and the first location in Missouri to serve breakfast.

Breakfast is offered daily from 6 to 10 a.m. and includes a steak ‘n egg flatbread sandwich, baked goods, yogurt parfaits and Kaldi’s Coffee.

The Cortex location is on the ground floor of the BJC Commons at 4249 Clayton Road, in the old Tim Hortons spot.

Cortex is the innovation and technology district in St. Louis near the Central West End and the Forest Park Southeast communities.

