ST. LOUIS — Ranch lovers across the country can now enjoy a St. Louis specialty.

Twisted Ranch is selling five of its ranch dressing flavors nationwide: black pepper parmesan, cheesy smoked bacon, honey dipped wasabi, garlic smashed buffalo and mango spiked habanero.

The restaurant in Soulard is known for serving up all its dishes seasoned, breaded, dusted, drizzled or dipped in ranch. There are 32 ranch flavors to choose from at the restaurant, and they’re all made in-house daily.

But Twisted Ranch is on a mission to get its dressings on more tables across America. From Walmarts to Safeways and Food Lions, the bottled ranches have been spotted in 11 states, including Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina, Maine and Nevada.

Don’t worry, St. Louis. The dressings are available at grocery stores around here as well.

Twisted Ranch is located at 1731 S. 7th Street in Soulard.

Facebook: Twisted Ranch

ST. LOUIS FOOD NEWS: