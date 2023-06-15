'Pizza Passport' brings 50% off pizzas at 34 restaurants across St. Louis

Each coupon allows you to purchase one pizza of any size with any topping combination at any of the 34 participating locations featured in the Pizza Passport.

ST. LOUIS — Craving a slice? For just $30 you can enjoy half-price pizza at 34 different restaurants across the St. Louis region.

The Pizza Passport is the ticket to 50% off pizza pies from June 15 to October 15.

All you have to do is show your passport when paying, and you can redeem your coupon at that restaurant. Each restaurant has a coupon valid for one-time use.

The Pizza Passport was created out of a love for pizza and a desire to bring some attention to St. Louis-area pizza makers. This year's passport features more restaurants than ever, according to the Pizza Passport website.

The Pizza Passport will be delivered to your home within 3-5 days of purchase. After it's delivered, you can use it whenever you're craving a pizza pie.

A portion of Pizza Passport proceeds will be donated to Home Sweet Home, an organization that connects nonprofits in the St. Louis region with furniture and household items that have been donated.

Pizza Passports cannot be returned after purchasing. Some of the coupon locations are limited to dine-in only, but others offer the deals on take-out or delivery orders.

A list of all 34 participating restaurants can be found here.