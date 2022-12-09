New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County

The new coffee shop will open to the public on Monday.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area.

PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.

The new shop is located at 2426 Highway K in O’Fallon and will be open to the public starting at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The coffee spot is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team John and Jennifer Whitehead.

"As coffee lovers, John and I are thrilled to bring these new coffee flavors to the area. We truly believe that PJ’s coffee is special," Jennifer Whitehead said in a press release. “We know that O’Fallon residents will love our small batch gourmet coffee always roasted in 300 pounds or less. Your tastebuds will know the difference. It stands out."

PJ’s Coffee first opened in New Orleans in 1978. PJ’s serves a variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew and nitro-infused coffees using “only the top 1% of Arabica beans," according to the press release. The shop also serves organic tea and breakfast pastries.