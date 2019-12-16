$10,000 sounds like a great way to end the year.

Mondelēz International, the company that owns Nabisco, is giving snack lovers a chance to win $10,000 for simply sharing a photo with any of their snack products — Oreos, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafers or Triscuits.

There are multiple ways you can enter:

Twitter or Instagram: Tweet/post your photo, and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes

Facebook: Comment on the post advertising this promotion on the Oreo, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafers or Triscuit page, and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes

Website: Go to ShareYourJoyWithUs.com, and share a valid email address to upload your photo

Website entries will also automatically be entered in the Instant Win Game, which includes the following prizes:

$30 Netflix gift card (1,000 winners)

Living room décor set (5 winners)

Flat screen HD TV (5 winners)

Streaming Media Device (10 winners)

Hot cocoa gift pack (75 winners)

Holiday recipe inspiration kit (25 winners)

Smart home device (10 winners)

Holiday snack packs (125 winners)

Mondelēz experience box (25 winners)

Digital camera (5 winners)

You can even enter the contest without purchasing one of the snack products by taking a picture of yourself with this image.

Click here to read the official rules.

