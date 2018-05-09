This breakfast bowl is a unique way to start your day! It includes vegetables, grains and more that can put a spring in your step as you head out the door.

INGREDIENTS FOR AN AVOCADO AND EGG BREAKFAST BOWL

1/2 c. frozen brown rice or frozen quinoa

1 egg - cooked to your liking

Kosher salt & pepper

1 c. baby spinach

1 T. green onion - sliced

1 T. red pepper - finely diced

1/4 of an avocado - sliced

Fresh cilantro leaves

A sprinkle of togarashi or cayenne pepper (or hot sauce)

DIRECTIONS

Heat frozen brown rice or quinoa in a bowl according to directions on the package.

Cook your egg as you like it in a small skillet, seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove egg and place in your bowl on top of the rice. Then throw your baby spinach into the already hot skillet and let it cook until slightly wilted - about 1 minute.

Add spinach to rice and egg bowl. Top with green onion, red pepper. avocado and cilantro.

Sprinkle with togarashi, cayenne or hot sauce.

MORE FROM THE KIN COMMUNITY:

© Kin Community