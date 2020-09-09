Recipe of the Day: 3 easy flatbreads using fermented honey sauce

Celebrating National Honey Month with Anya's Apothekere

ST. LOUIS — September is National Honey Month! Here are 3 easy flatbread recipes to make using Anya's Apothekere honey sauce (available to purchase on anyasapothekere.com or amazon.com)

1. Cream cheese, smoked salmon, and chives with the Onion Honey sauce

2. Olive Oil, Arugula, cherry tomato halves, Shaved Parmesan, cracked s/p, Balsamic drizzle and Garlic Honey sauce

3. Peaches, Goat Cheese and Mint with the Jalapeno Honey sauce

Ingredients

-Homemade or store bought flatbread of your choice

-1/2 cup to 1 cup of whipped cream cheese spread evenly over flatbread

- one 4 oz. package smoked salmon

-1/3 cup finely chopped chives

-uses Everything Bagel seasoning to taste

-drizzle fermented honey to taste

