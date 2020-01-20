According to Kim Martin of Missouri Egg Council, whether we’ve resolved to eat healthier, spend less, or just simplify life, eggs can support those goals.

Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

¾ cup cooked white rice

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

½ cup diced cooked ham

¼ cup chopped red bell pepper

2 Tablespoons shredded carrot

2 Tablespoons thinly sliced green onions, plus more for garnish

8 eggs

½ teaspoon salt

Sweet-and-Sour Plum Sauce (see below)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a twelve-well muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Press 1 Tablespoon of the cooked rice onto the bottom of each prepared muffin cup; set aside.

In a nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add ham, red bell pepper, carrot, and green onions. Cook and stir until green onions are tender. Spoon ham mixture over rice. In a medium bowl, combine eggs and salt. Beat with a whisk until well mixed. Pour egg mixture over other ingredients, dividing evenly. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until egg mixture is slightly puffed and golden. Let stand in muffin cups for 2 minutes. Run a small sharp knife around edges to loosen egg cups; carefully remove from muffin tin. Arrange on serving platter and sprinkle with additional green onions, if desired. Serve Plum Sauce on the side for dipping.

Sweet-and-Sour Plum Sauce: Combine ¼ cup plum jam or preserves, ¼ cup chicken broth, 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 1 teaspoon cornstarch in small saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly.

Servings: 6

Submitted by:

Kim Martin

Missouri Egg Council

For more great egg recipes, visit incredibleegg.org.

