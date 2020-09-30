Recipe of the Day: Asian-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Shared by Merissa Wenzara, Director for the culinary program at St. Charles Community College

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Asian-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 (8-ounce) can whole water chestnuts, drained and diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup shredded carrot

salt and black pepper, to taste

6 large Malabar Spinach leaves (or any sturdy lettuce variety)

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add ground chicken and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the chicken as it cooks; drain excess fat.

Stir in garlic, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and ginger until onions have become translucent, about 1-2 minutes.

Stir in chestnuts, green onions, and carrots until tender, about 1-2 minutes.

season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To serve, spoon several tablespoons of the chicken mixture into the center of a Spinach leaf, taco-style.