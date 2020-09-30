Recipe of the Day: Asian-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wrap

ST CHARLES, Mo. —
Asian-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground chicken
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1 (8-ounce) can whole water chestnuts, drained and diced
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup shredded carrot
salt and black pepper, to taste
6 large Malabar Spinach leaves (or any sturdy lettuce variety)
Directions:
Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.
Add ground chicken and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the chicken as it cooks; drain excess fat.
Stir in garlic, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and ginger until onions have become translucent, about 1-2 minutes.
Stir in chestnuts, green onions, and carrots until tender, about 1-2 minutes.
season with salt and pepper, to taste.
To serve, spoon several tablespoons of the chicken mixture into the center of a Spinach leaf, taco-style.