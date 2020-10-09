x
Recipe of the Day: Autumn Chopped Salad

Shared by Rachel Tiemeyer of the ‘Thriving Home’ blog

ST. LOUIS —

Autumn Chopped Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Apple Pie Wine (optional)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Salad:

8 cups crisp Romaine or Green Leaf lettuce, chopped (approximately 1 head of lettuce)

2 medium tart red apples, cored and diced (do not peel) (recommended: Fuji or Honeycrisp)

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

8 slices Burgers’ Smokehouse Applewood Smoked Bacon, cooked and crumbled

4 ounces feta cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar with a lid, seal, and shake. (You can make ahead and store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.)

Add all the salad ingredients to a large bowl, lightly drizzle the dressing over the top (add less than you think you need), and toss. Serve with extra dressing and Apple Pie Wine on the side.

-Rachel Tiemeyer

Thrivinghomeblog.com

