Recipe of the Day: Autumn Chopped Salad

Autumn Chopped Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
Dressing:
⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil
⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons Apple Pie Wine (optional)
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon Kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Salad:
8 cups crisp Romaine or Green Leaf lettuce, chopped (approximately 1 head of lettuce)
2 medium tart red apples, cored and diced (do not peel) (recommended: Fuji or Honeycrisp)
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
8 slices Burgers’ Smokehouse Applewood Smoked Bacon, cooked and crumbled
4 ounces feta cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar with a lid, seal, and shake. (You can make ahead and store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.)
Add all the salad ingredients to a large bowl, lightly drizzle the dressing over the top (add less than you think you need), and toss. Serve with extra dressing and Apple Pie Wine on the side.
-Rachel Tiemeyer