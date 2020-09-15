Recipe of the Day: Back-to-School Snack Ideas

Jennifer McDaniel of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy shares a recipe for Apple Donuts and Caprese Toast with the help of her son, Jack.

ST. LOUIS — Back-to-School Snack Ideas for Parents & Kids!

In a hurry? Prairie Farms has new whole milk yogurt and cottage cheese snack cups that make eating btw Jack's short school zoom breaks and between client day easy!

BUT, when we have a bit more time, we enjoy these recipes:

Apple Donuts - Chef Jack's Recipe

1 apple

1 whole-milk vanilla yogurt carton

1 T. nut butter of your choice

cinnamon

Granola or sprinkles

Directions - 1. core and slice apple horizontally 2. Mix yogurt, nut butter & cinnamon 3. Spread mixture on apple slices (leaving the middle open so it looks like a donut)

Caprese Toast - Mom's Recipe

1 whole-wheat or sourdough toast, toasted

1 Garden Veggie Cottage cheese cup

Sliced tomato

Fresh basil.

Directions: 1. Spread some of your veggie cottage cheese on toast. top with sliced tomato and basil