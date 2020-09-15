Recipe of the Day: Back-to-School Snack Ideas

ST. LOUIS —
Back-to-School Snack Ideas for Parents & Kids!
In a hurry? Prairie Farms has new whole milk yogurt and cottage cheese snack cups that make eating btw Jack's short school zoom breaks and between client day easy!
BUT, when we have a bit more time, we enjoy these recipes:
Apple Donuts - Chef Jack's Recipe
1 apple
1 whole-milk vanilla yogurt carton
1 T. nut butter of your choice
cinnamon
Granola or sprinkles
Directions - 1. core and slice apple horizontally 2. Mix yogurt, nut butter & cinnamon 3. Spread mixture on apple slices (leaving the middle open so it looks like a donut)
Caprese Toast - Mom's Recipe
1 whole-wheat or sourdough toast, toasted
1 Garden Veggie Cottage cheese cup
Sliced tomato
Fresh basil.
Directions: 1. Spread some of your veggie cottage cheese on toast. top with sliced tomato and basil
-Jennifer McDaniel