Recipe of the Day: Bacon and Gruyere Cheese Quiche

Shared by Ann Lemcke of Art of Entertaining

ST. LOUIS —

Bacon and Gruyere Cheese Quiche

Ingredients:
1 Pillsbury Pie Crust
1/4 cup finally chopped Onion
1/2 cup Chopped Bacon
1/2 Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1/2 Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
1 cup Shredded Gruyere Cheese
4 Eggs
2 cups 1/2 &1/2
1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 tsp Dry Mustard
1/4 cup Chopped Green Onion


Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pie shell in baking dish and form to dish. Fill pie shell with first five ingredients. Whisk together 4 eggs, 1/2&1/2, Worcestershire and dry mustard. Pour over cheese and bacon. Sprinkle with green onion.
Bake at 350 for 45-50 minutes until center is set! Enjoy!

-theaofe.com

