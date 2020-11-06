x
St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Bagna Cauda

Tim Nordmann, owner of Mr. Meowski’s Sourdough, shares a family recipe for a traditional Italian dip.

ST. LOUIS —

Bagna Cauda

Ingredients:

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

8 tbsp of butter

8 tsp of anchovy paste

8 garlic cloves

1 loaf of Mr. Meowski Sourdough Bread

Directions:

Blend oil, butter, anchovies and garlic in processor until smooth. Transfer oil mixture to heavy medium saucepan. Cook over low heat 15 minutes, stirring, occasionally. (Sauce will separate.) Season with salt and pepper. Serve with bread.

