Recipe of the Day: Bagna Cauda

Bagna Cauda
Ingredients:
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
8 tbsp of butter
8 tsp of anchovy paste
8 garlic cloves
1 loaf of Mr. Meowski Sourdough Bread
Directions:
Blend oil, butter, anchovies and garlic in processor until smooth. Transfer oil mixture to heavy medium saucepan. Cook over low heat 15 minutes, stirring, occasionally. (Sauce will separate.) Season with salt and pepper. Serve with bread.
