Recipe of the Day: Baked Falafel

Baked Falafel
Ingredients
Setup
- 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas
- 7-8 stalks Italian parsley, leaves only
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 white onion, roughly chopped
- 2 teaspoons cumin powder (or to taste)
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 1/2 cup flour of your choosing, (I used certified gluten-free oats that I ground to flour.)
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs (I used GF)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400-degrees.
In a food processor, add the chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onion, cumin, salt and pepper. After a few pulses and scraping down the sides of the inside of the processor, check the consistency. Your looking for a thick dough-like texture. Adding a tablespoon of flour at at time to the mixture in between running the processor will get you to a good thickness. I use anywhere between 3 1/2-5 tablespoons each time. The video will give you a good idea of the thickness desired.
Transfer the dough to a bowl and chill in fridge for one hour.
Fill a small bowl with panko bread crumbs.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and pick off about a golf ball size amount of dough. Roll in your palms and gently squeeze to flatten just barely. Place in panko bowl and allow bread crumbs to stick to the patty.
Place on prepared baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes, flipping once.
Allow to cool for a few minutes (they will firm up) and enjoy!