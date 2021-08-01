Recipe of the Day: Baked Falafel

In a food processor, add the chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onion, cumin, salt and pepper. After a few pulses and scraping down the sides of the inside of the processor, check the consistency. Your looking for a thick dough-like texture. Adding a tablespoon of flour at at time to the mixture in between running the processor will get you to a good thickness. I use anywhere between 3 1/2-5 tablespoons each time. The video will give you a good idea of the thickness desired.