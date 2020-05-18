Recipe of the Day: Banana Bread Quarantini

Sarita Gelner of Ritzy Mom Blog shares a recipe for a banana bread-flavored cocktail.

ST. LOUIS — If you were tuned in to 5 On Your Side this morning at 10 a.m., you may have noticed that Show Me St. Louis is back on your TV screens!

This also means our Recipe of the Day is back, so we kicked things off with a recipe from Sarita Gelner of Ritzy Mom Blog.

Banana Bread Quarantini

Ingredients:

2 ounces Rumchata

1 ounce Frangelica

1/2 ounce banana liquor

1/2 ounce spiced rum

*Pinch of nutmeg or ground cinnamon optional

Directions:

1. Add a cup of ice to a cocktail shaker.

2. Then add all of the alcohol and shake it up.

3. Then pour into a martini glass

4. Sprinkle a pinch of ground cinnamon on nutmeg to finish.

Check out more recipes from Sarita Gelner at RitzyMom.com.

