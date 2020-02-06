Recipe of the Day: Beef and Garden Vegetable Pizza

ST. LOUIS — INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup frozen chopped broccoli, defrosted, drained well
- 4 whole wheat pita breads (6-inch diameter)
- 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves (optional)
Pizza Sauce:
- 1 cup water
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
COOKING:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Set aside.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Combine sauce ingredients in same skillet bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add carrots, bell pepper and broccoli; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in beef.
- Spread 1 cup beef mixture evenly over each pita; top with 2 tablespoons cheese. Place on baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Sprinkle cilantro evenly over pizzas, if desired.