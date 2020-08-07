x
Skip Navigation

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice

Luella Gregory of Missouri Beef Council shares a recipe for Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice.

ST. LOUIS —

Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods
  • 3 cups cold cooked rice
  • 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

COOKING:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, garlic and ginger; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons water in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper and pea pods; cook 3 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, soy sauce and sesame oil.
  2. Return beef to skillet; heat through. Stir in onions.

For more beef recipes, visit beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
Recipe of the Day: Strawberry and Lemon Trifles
Rachel Tritsch of 'Recipes with Rachel' demonstrates how to make Strawberry and Lemon Trifles. ST. LOUIS - Strawberry and Lemon Trifles "This citrus and sweet, flavor packed dessert is perfect for summer! The lemon flavor is a nice surprise since it's incorporated into the Cool Whip.
ksdk.com |Jul 07, 2020