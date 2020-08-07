Recipe of the Day: Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice

ST. LOUIS —
Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods
- 3 cups cold cooked rice
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
COOKING:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, garlic and ginger; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Heat 2 tablespoons water in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper and pea pods; cook 3 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, soy sauce and sesame oil.
- Return beef to skillet; heat through. Stir in onions.
