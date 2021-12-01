Recipe of the Day: Birria Tacos

ST. LOUIS —
Birria Tacos
Ingredients
Birria Beef
· 3-4 lbs chuck roast
· 1-3 lbs beef bones
· 1 TBS onion powder
· 8 garlic cloves
· 1 yellow onion (Remove outer layer)
· 10 guajillo chilies
· 3 Ancho Chilies or New Mexico Chilies
· 8-10 Carrots Chopped
· 1/3 Chicken Bullion Powder
· 20 Cups Water (Enough to cover the meat)
· 4 bay leaves
· 1 TBS Peppercorns
· 1 tsp Mexican Oregano
· 6 Sprigs Fresh Thyme
· 1 tsp Cumin
· 1 inch Ginger
· 1-2tbsp of Salt (Season to your liking)
Birria Tacos
· Corn tortillas
· 2 TBS Oil
· Shredded mozzarella cheese
· Shredded Monterey Jack cheese
· Cilantro & Chopped Onions for garnish
· Lime
Directions
Add all of the Birria Beef ingredients to a large pot and boil for 1 hour, then Skim off any fat/marrow debris. Take out the carrots, onion, chilies, garlic and blend them up; you may need additional broth liquid to help blend together. Pour all of the mixer back into the pot and taste to see if your broth needs additional chicken bouillon or salt and pepper (or water if it’s looking low). Continue boiling for an additional 2 hours or until tender, remove the meat and shred it for your tacos!
Assemble your tacos with a lightly fried tortilla, cheese and cilantro, onions and a lime!
*You can eat it as a soup, or add to Flautas, Burritos, Enchiladas anything you’d like!