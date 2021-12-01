Recipe of the Day: Birria Tacos

Add all of the Birria Beef ingredients to a large pot and boil for 1 hour, then Skim off any fat/marrow debris. Take out the carrots, onion, chilies, garlic and blend them up; you may need additional broth liquid to help blend together. Pour all of the mixer back into the pot and taste to see if your broth needs additional chicken bouillon or salt and pepper (or water if it’s looking low). Continue boiling for an additional 2 hours or until tender, remove the meat and shred it for your tacos!