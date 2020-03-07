Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Sliders

Alexandra Caspero, owner of Delish Knowledge, shares a recipe for Black Bean Sliders.

ST. LOUIS — Black Bean Sliders

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup finely diced white or yellow onion

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 (15 ounce) can S&W Black Beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup cooked quinoa

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 cup very finely chopped walnuts

Directions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until slightly soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add in the mushrooms, soy sauce and black pepper and cook an additional 8-10 minutes until mushrooms are browned and reduced.

Remove from heat and add in the beans. Using the back of a wooden spoon or potato masher, gently mash most of the beans to create a rough mixture.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl along with the quinoa, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika and walnuts. Stir together, adding more salt/pepper/seasonings as desired. The mixture should be sturdy enough to ball together.

Place in the fridge for at least 15 minutes; this will make for easier shaping.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking oil and set aside.

Remove mixture from fridge and scoop out a heaping 3 tablespoon-size ball. Form into a patty-shape, then place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

Lightly spray the tops of the patties, then place in the oven and cook for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through, until lightly crispy and cooked through.



For more from Delish Knowledge, visit delishknowledge.com and plantbasedjuniors.com.

Recipe of the Day: Fruit Dip with Strawberries + Strawberry Muffins Judy Smith of the blog 'A Teacher and an Oven' shares a couple recipes you can make with your kids. ST. LOUIS - "Read to the children in your life every day. You are giving them a gift that will last a lifetime!"