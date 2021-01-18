Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Cream Muffins

ST. LOUIS —
Blueberry Cream Muffins
Tender and fluffy vanilla sour cream muffins bursting with tart blueberries and a raw sugar sprinkle that all comes together in a crunchy, sticky, juicy, and full flavored treat. These really are the best blueberry cream muffins ever.
Prep Time 5 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Servings 12
Calories 239 kcal
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter melted then slightly cooled
1 1/8 Cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups AP Flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup sour cream or creme fraiche
3 tablespoons whole milk
2 cups fresh blueberries
2-3 tablespoons raw sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Line 12 muffin tins.
Melt butter in a large, heat proof mixing bowl. Then allow to cook slightly. Use a whisk to mix in the sugar for one to two minutes.
Then add 2 eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.
Incorporate the sour cream and milk and whisk for akother minute.
Then add the dry ingredients. And make a smooth batter.
Smash up half of the berries and all to batter. Fold together.
Divide evenly into muffin tins. Sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake 19-21 minutes.