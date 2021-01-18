Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Cream Muffins

Shared by Sarita Gelner of the Ritzy Mom blog

ST. LOUIS — Blueberry Cream Muffins

Tender and fluffy vanilla sour cream muffins bursting with tart blueberries and a raw sugar sprinkle that all comes together in a crunchy, sticky, juicy, and full flavored treat. These really are the best blueberry cream muffins ever.

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Servings 12

Calories 239 kcal

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter melted then slightly cooled

1 1/8 Cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups AP Flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup sour cream or creme fraiche

3 tablespoons whole milk

2 cups fresh blueberries

2-3 tablespoons raw sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Line 12 muffin tins.

Melt butter in a large, heat proof mixing bowl. Then allow to cook slightly. Use a whisk to mix in the sugar for one to two minutes.

Then add 2 eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.

Incorporate the sour cream and milk and whisk for akother minute.

Then add the dry ingredients. And make a smooth batter.

Smash up half of the berries and all to batter. Fold together.