x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Potato Pie

Chef Lexi Linsenman shares a ‘Breakfast Potato Pie’ recipe.

ST. LOUIS —

Breakfast Potato Pie

"This dish is an amazing treat that works with self stable ingredients! It's rich but delicious and that poached egg on top creates a stunning sauce with the silky goat cheese."

Ingredients:

  • 3 large golden potatoes, thinly sliced (mandolin works amazing)
  • 1 cup white onion diced
  • 2 cloves diced, roasted garlic
  • Pinch salt and pepper
  • 4 eggs beaten
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Goat cheese (I'm leaving this up to you how much you want)

Toppings:

  • Poached eggs
  • Edible flowers
  • Scallions

Instructions:

  1. Set oven to 350' and spray round serving dish with cooking spray
  2. Take the thinly sliced golden potatoes and layer between potatoes, sprinkle diced onions, sprinkle roasted garlic, salt, pepper and goat cheese in that order. *Once about half-way, cover with half of the egg mixture and repeat layer sequence.
  3. Pour the rest of the egg mixture on top
  4. Bake for 30-40 minutes, test with a for potatoes should be tender
  5. Turn oven up to broil and drizzle olive oil on the top with extra goat cheese
  6. Broil for 3-4 minutes until potatoes are golden brown
  7. Serve with desired toppings and enjoy!

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
Recipe of the Day: Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
Chef Maleeka Harris of Chef Rabbit Catering shares a recipe for a chicken biscuit sandwich. ST.
ksdk.com |May 27, 2020