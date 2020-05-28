Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Potato Pie

ST. LOUIS —
Breakfast Potato Pie
"This dish is an amazing treat that works with self stable ingredients! It's rich but delicious and that poached egg on top creates a stunning sauce with the silky goat cheese."
Ingredients:
- 3 large golden potatoes, thinly sliced (mandolin works amazing)
- 1 cup white onion diced
- 2 cloves diced, roasted garlic
- Pinch salt and pepper
- 4 eggs beaten
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Goat cheese (I'm leaving this up to you how much you want)
Toppings:
- Poached eggs
- Edible flowers
- Scallions
Instructions:
- Set oven to 350' and spray round serving dish with cooking spray
- Take the thinly sliced golden potatoes and layer between potatoes, sprinkle diced onions, sprinkle roasted garlic, salt, pepper and goat cheese in that order. *Once about half-way, cover with half of the egg mixture and repeat layer sequence.
- Pour the rest of the egg mixture on top
- Bake for 30-40 minutes, test with a for potatoes should be tender
- Turn oven up to broil and drizzle olive oil on the top with extra goat cheese
- Broil for 3-4 minutes until potatoes are golden brown
- Serve with desired toppings and enjoy!