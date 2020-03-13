ST. LOUIS — " Broccoli and Bacon Mac N Cheese

This take on a classic favorite is a great way to simply add whole grains and veggies to a quick family meal. To make preparation quicker, use frozen broccoli/cauliflower and cook turkey bacon in advance.

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) box whole wheat noodles

2 cups broccoli, chopped

8 slices turkey bacon, chopped and cooked

Cheese Sauce

¼ cup butter

¼ cup whole wheat flour

3 cups skim milk

2 ½ cups cauliflower, diced

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Topping

¼ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Instructions

Boil pot of water and cook noodles according to instructions. Steam broccoli until fairly soft, set aside.

Steam cauliflower for cheese sauce until very soft. In blender, blend cauliflower with 1 cup of milk until smooth.

Cook bacon in microwave or stove until crispy, set aside. In a large sauce pan or skillet melt butter on medium heat. Add flour and cook for about two minutes, stirring continuously.

Add cauliflower mixture and remaining milk, continuing to cook on medium-low until thickened. Remove from heat and add cheese. Stir until melted.

Add noodles and broccoli, stir until combined.

Transfer to baking dish, top with bacon and additional cheese. Broil 5 minutes.

Enjoy!

Nutrition Information: 670 Calories, 18 g Fat, 33 g Protein, 11.4 g Fiber, 30% Daily Value Calcium

Recipe adapted from milkmeansmore.org"

For more on the St. Louis District Dairy Council, visit STLDairyCouncil.org.

