ST. LOUIS — "Broccoli and Bacon Mac N Cheese
This take on a classic favorite is a great way to simply add whole grains and veggies to a quick family meal. To make preparation quicker, use frozen broccoli/cauliflower and cook turkey bacon in advance.
Servings: 6
Ingredients
1 (12-ounce) box whole wheat noodles
2 cups broccoli, chopped
8 slices turkey bacon, chopped and cooked
Cheese Sauce
¼ cup butter
¼ cup whole wheat flour
3 cups skim milk
2 ½ cups cauliflower, diced
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Topping
¼ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Boil pot of water and cook noodles according to instructions. Steam broccoli until fairly soft, set aside.
- Steam cauliflower for cheese sauce until very soft. In blender, blend cauliflower with 1 cup of milk until smooth.
- Cook bacon in microwave or stove until crispy, set aside. In a large sauce pan or skillet melt butter on medium heat. Add flour and cook for about two minutes, stirring continuously.
- Add cauliflower mixture and remaining milk, continuing to cook on medium-low until thickened. Remove from heat and add cheese. Stir until melted.
- Add noodles and broccoli, stir until combined.
- Transfer to baking dish, top with bacon and additional cheese. Broil 5 minutes.
- Enjoy!
Nutrition Information: 670 Calories, 18 g Fat, 33 g Protein, 11.4 g Fiber, 30% Daily Value Calcium
Recipe adapted from milkmeansmore.org"
For more on the St. Louis District Dairy Council, visit STLDairyCouncil.org.