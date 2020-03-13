ST. LOUIS — "Broccoli and Bacon Mac N Cheese

This take on a classic favorite is a great way to simply add whole grains and veggies to a quick family meal. To make preparation quicker, use frozen broccoli/cauliflower and cook turkey bacon in advance.

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) box whole wheat noodles

2 cups broccoli, chopped

8 slices turkey bacon, chopped and cooked

Cheese Sauce

¼ cup butter

¼ cup whole wheat flour

3 cups skim milk

2 ½ cups cauliflower, diced

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Topping

¼ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Instructions

  • Boil pot of water and cook noodles according to instructions. Steam broccoli until fairly soft, set aside.
  • Steam cauliflower for cheese sauce until very soft. In blender, blend cauliflower with 1 cup of milk until smooth.
  • Cook bacon in microwave or stove until crispy, set aside. In a large sauce pan or skillet melt butter on medium heat. Add flour and cook for about two minutes, stirring continuously.
  • Add cauliflower mixture and remaining milk, continuing to cook on medium-low until thickened. Remove from heat and add cheese. Stir until melted.
  • Add noodles and broccoli, stir until combined.
  • Transfer to baking dish, top with bacon and additional cheese. Broil 5 minutes.
  • Enjoy!

Nutrition Information: 670 Calories, 18 g Fat, 33 g Protein, 11.4 g Fiber,  30% Daily Value Calcium

Recipe adapted from milkmeansmore.org"

For more on the St. Louis District Dairy Council, visit STLDairyCouncil.org
Mar 12, 2020

