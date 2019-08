ST. LOUIS —

Cacio e Pepe

2 oz butter

Pinch of pepper

7 oz spaghetti

3 oz Reggiano, shredded



Place butter in sauté pan, and melt. Add black pepper and allow flavor to infuse into the butter as it melts. Do NOT brown the butter. Add spaghetti, allow it to soak up the butter, add the reggiano. Toss pasta in the butter and cheese until cheese is melted and mixed in.

And then you are done!