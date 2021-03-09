x
Recipe of the Day: Cajun Grill Packs

Shared by STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS —

Cajun Grill Packs

Ingredients

lemon

bell pepper

red onion

zucchini

beans

cajun seasoning

Setup

  • 1 cooked link of Isa's Sausage -OR- your own plant-based sausage (both cut in1/2" rounds and then quartered) -OR- one cup of cooked navy beans
  • 1 zucchini, cut to 1/2" rounds and then quartered
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped large
  • 1/4 red onion, chopped large
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Penzy's Cajun seasoning
  • Juice of 1 lemon

Directions

Pre-heat grill or oven to 425.

Tear off two sheets of aluminum foil, about 12"x12"

Tear off two sheets of parchment paper to fit about the same size.

To a large bowl, add the vegetables and mix with your hands. Add the seasoning and then the lemon and toss a few more times. Divide the mixture in two and place on the parchment. Fold the sides in to seal each packet and place on a baking sheet in oven cooking, or directly on the grill.

Bake for 15 minutes. Unwrap packet and enjoy!

~stlveggirl.com

