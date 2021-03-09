Recipe of the Day: Cajun Grill Packs

ST. LOUIS —
Cajun Grill Packs
Ingredients
Setup
- 1 cooked link of Isa's Sausage -OR- your own plant-based sausage (both cut in1/2" rounds and then quartered) -OR- one cup of cooked navy beans
- 1 zucchini, cut to 1/2" rounds and then quartered
- 1 bell pepper, chopped large
- 1/4 red onion, chopped large
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon Penzy's Cajun seasoning
- Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
Pre-heat grill or oven to 425.
Tear off two sheets of aluminum foil, about 12"x12"
Tear off two sheets of parchment paper to fit about the same size.
To a large bowl, add the vegetables and mix with your hands. Add the seasoning and then the lemon and toss a few more times. Divide the mixture in two and place on the parchment. Fold the sides in to seal each packet and place on a baking sheet in oven cooking, or directly on the grill.
Bake for 15 minutes. Unwrap packet and enjoy!