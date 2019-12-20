Chef Rabbit's Cajun Pot Pie

*Required* 4 Oven-proof Deep Bowls

3tbsp Olive Oil

6tbsp Butter

1/2c Green Bell Pepper (Chopped)

1/2c Red Bell Pepper (Diced)

1/2c Yellow Onion (Diced)

1/2c Baby Bella Mushrooms (Chopped)

6oz Sausage (Cubed)

2-3tbsp Garlic (Minced)

1/4c Bourbon

1/2c Carrots (Cubed)

2c Yukon Potatoes (Cubed)

1lb Shrimp (Cubed)

3tbsp Cajun Seasoning

3tbsp Flour

3c Heavy Cream

1tbsp parsley

1/8c Green Onion

Pastry Dough

-Store Bought or recipe of your choice

Egg Wash

INSTRUCTIONS

-First, thaw out once sheet of puff pastry. Once thawed, cut into 4 circles approximately 1/2 inch larger than the top of your oven-proof crock.

-Blanch cubed carrots, (Once water comes to a boil, add a liberal amount of kosher salt, boil for 2 minutes. Remove from boiling water and place in an ice bath for 1 minute. Remove to a bowl and set aside.) then blanch cubed potatoes next.

-In a large high-sided pot, heat olive oil and butter. Saute onions, bell peppers for about 2 minutes then add baby Bella mushrooms. Add sausage and render for about 2 minutes.﻿ Add Cajun Seasoning and minced Garlic.

-Add 1/4 cup of bourbon and cook for 1 minute and allow most of the bourbon to evaporate.

-Add flour, thoroughly mix with the sausage and veggies. Stirring constantly so the flour doesn't stick or burn on the bottom of the pot.

-Add Shrimp and Stir to completely blend. Stir in the carrots and potatoes to combine.

-Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.﻿

-Stir in heavy cream. Once the mixture comes to a low boil, lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

-Remove from heat and stir in parsley and green onions. For easy clean-up cover a large baking sheet with foil, then ladle this velvety mixture into 4 buttered oven-proof bowls.Place the pastry circle over the top of each bowl. Whisk one egg in a small bowl and brush to top of each pastry circle.

-Cut an "X" in the top of each pie to allow the steam to vent.

-Place the pot pies in the preheated 400 degree oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the pastry is a beautiful golden brown.

