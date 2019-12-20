Chef Rabbit's Cajun Pot Pie
*Required* 4 Oven-proof Deep Bowls
3tbsp Olive Oil
6tbsp Butter
1/2c Green Bell Pepper (Chopped)
1/2c Red Bell Pepper (Diced)
1/2c Yellow Onion (Diced)
1/2c Baby Bella Mushrooms (Chopped)
6oz Sausage (Cubed)
2-3tbsp Garlic (Minced)
1/4c Bourbon
1/2c Carrots (Cubed)
2c Yukon Potatoes (Cubed)
1lb Shrimp (Cubed)
3tbsp Cajun Seasoning
3tbsp Flour
3c Heavy Cream
1tbsp parsley
1/8c Green Onion
Pastry Dough
-Store Bought or recipe of your choice
Egg Wash
INSTRUCTIONS
-First, thaw out once sheet of puff pastry. Once thawed, cut into 4 circles approximately 1/2 inch larger than the top of your oven-proof crock.
-Blanch cubed carrots, (Once water comes to a boil, add a liberal amount of kosher salt, boil for 2 minutes. Remove from boiling water and place in an ice bath for 1 minute. Remove to a bowl and set aside.) then blanch cubed potatoes next.
-In a large high-sided pot, heat olive oil and butter. Saute onions, bell peppers for about 2 minutes then add baby Bella mushrooms. Add sausage and render for about 2 minutes. Add Cajun Seasoning and minced Garlic.
-Add 1/4 cup of bourbon and cook for 1 minute and allow most of the bourbon to evaporate.
-Add flour, thoroughly mix with the sausage and veggies. Stirring constantly so the flour doesn't stick or burn on the bottom of the pot.
-Add Shrimp and Stir to completely blend. Stir in the carrots and potatoes to combine.
-Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
-Stir in heavy cream. Once the mixture comes to a low boil, lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
-Remove from heat and stir in parsley and green onions. For easy clean-up cover a large baking sheet with foil, then ladle this velvety mixture into 4 buttered oven-proof bowls.Place the pastry circle over the top of each bowl. Whisk one egg in a small bowl and brush to top of each pastry circle.
-Cut an "X" in the top of each pie to allow the steam to vent.
-Place the pot pies in the preheated 400 degree oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the pastry is a beautiful golden brown.
