x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Chao Baan’s Som Tum Papaya Salad

Shayn Prapaisilp and Kurt Bellon from Chao Baan share a papaya salad recipe.

ST. LOUIS — “In the Loei province of Thailand, green papaya salad is called Som Tum, with “som” meaning sour and “tum” referring to the pounding sound of the large pestle used to crush ingredients. Som Tum is eaten by itself, or with marinated grilled beef and chicken.”

Ingredients

1 large clove of garlic, peeled

¼ tsp. Salt

1 Tbsp salted peanuts, more for topping

1 Thai chili, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. dried shrimp (optional)

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

8 grape tomatoes, coarsely chopped

½ pound long beans, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

1 medium green (unripe) papaya

Directions

  1. In a mortar, add garlic, salt, peanuts, a slice or two (to taste preferences) Thai chili, dried shrimp, lime juice and fish sauce, use the pestle to lightly incorporate. Add tomatoes and beans and use the pestle to lightly crush.
  2. Peel and coarsely grate or shred papaya, discarding seeds and inner membrane. There should be 4-6 cups of shredded papaya.
  3. Add shredded papaya to a bowl with the lightly crushed mixture and toss together to incorporate tastes. Once covered in juices, plate and top with more crushed peanuts for garnish.

 For more information on Chao Baan, visit chaobaanstl.com.
Recipe of the Day: Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue
Karen Barnett from The Melting Pot Town & Country shares a recipe for Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue. TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Small: Serves up to 2 people 2 oz Vegetable Bouillon ½ tsp. Fresh Garlic, chopped 1 oz Artichokes, drained and chopped 1 ¼ oz Butterkase Cheese, shredded 1 ¼ oz Fontina Cheese, shredded 1 tsp.
ksdk.com |Jun 12, 2020

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis