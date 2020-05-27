Recipe of the Day: Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

ST. LOUIS —
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
Biscuits:
2 cups All Purpose Flour
1⁄4 tsp baking soda
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
6 tbsp Unsalted Butter (very cold)
1 cup Buttermilk
Cajun Fried Chicken:
Chicken Marinade:
Chicken breasts or Chicken Thighs (Cut to size of Biscuits)
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 tsp Hot Sauce
1/4 tsp white pepper
1/4 tsp garlic salt
Crispy Coating:
1 1/2 cups All purpose flour
1-2 tbsp Cajun Seasoning
1 tsp paprika
vegetable oil for deep frying
Cajun Remoulade:
1 cup mayonnaise
3 Tbsp Creole Mustard (or spicy brown)
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp Louisiana hot sauce
1/3 tsp garlic minced
1/2 tsp black pepper freshly cracked
1/4 cup dill relish
3 Tbsp ketchup
3 tsp Creole seasoning
Biscuit Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 450°F.
Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, or in the bowl of a food processor.
Cut the butter into chunks and cut into the flour until it resembles course meal.
If using a food processor, just pulse a few times until this consistency is achieved.
Add the buttermilk and mix until combined.
If it appears on the dry side, add a bit more buttermilk. It should be very wet.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface
Gently, gently PAT (do NOT roll with a rolling pin) the dough out until it's about 1/2" thick. Fold the dough about 5 times, gently press the dough down to a 1 inch thick.
Use a round cutter to cut into rounds.
Place the biscuits on a cookie sheet- if you like soft sides, put them touching each other.
Bake for about 10-12 minutes- the biscuits will be a beautiful light golden brown on top and bottom.
Do not over bake!!!! ********The dough must be handled as little as possible or you will have tough biscuits.
Cajun Fried Chicken:
Place the chicken in a bowl. Add the buttermilk, hot sauce, pepper and garlic salt. Mix together, cover and place in the fridge to marinade for at least 1 hour.
Mix together the crispy coating ingredients in a small bowl. Take the chicken out of the fridge. Lift a piece from the buttermilk and allow the excess to drip off. Dredge the chicken in the crispy coating mixture – ensuring it’s fully covered. Place on a tray and repeat until all of the chicken is coated.
Once the oil is hot enough(350*-360*), slowly add in the chicken. Be sure not to overcrowd the oil, cook for 6-8min minutes until golden brown and cooked in the middle. You can check this by cutting open a piece of chicken, if it’s no longer pink in the middle, it’s cooked.
Cajun Remoulade:
Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.
*Serve with your choice of toppings, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles whatever you desire! Goes great with fries!
