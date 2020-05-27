Recipe of the Day: Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

Chef Maleeka Harris of Chef Rabbit Catering shares a recipe for a chicken biscuit sandwich.

ST. LOUIS — Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuits:

2 cups All Purpose Flour

1⁄4 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

6 tbsp Unsalted Butter (very cold)

1 cup Buttermilk

Cajun Fried Chicken:

Chicken Marinade:

Chicken breasts or Chicken Thighs (Cut to size of Biscuits)

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 tsp Hot Sauce

1/4 tsp white pepper

1/4 tsp garlic salt

Crispy Coating:

1 1/2 cups All purpose flour

1-2 tbsp Cajun Seasoning

1 tsp paprika

vegetable oil for deep frying

Cajun Remoulade:

1 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp Creole Mustard (or spicy brown)

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp Louisiana hot sauce

1/3 tsp garlic minced

1/2 tsp black pepper freshly cracked

1/4 cup dill relish

3 Tbsp ketchup

3 tsp Creole seasoning

Biscuit Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 450°F.

Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, or in the bowl of a food processor.

Cut the butter into chunks and cut into the flour until it resembles course meal.

If using a food processor, just pulse a few times until this consistency is achieved.

Add the buttermilk and mix until combined.

If it appears on the dry side, add a bit more buttermilk. It should be very wet.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface

Gently, gently PAT (do NOT roll with a rolling pin) the dough out until it's about 1/2" thick. Fold the dough about 5 times, gently press the dough down to a 1 inch thick.

Use a round cutter to cut into rounds.

Place the biscuits on a cookie sheet- if you like soft sides, put them touching each other.

Bake for about 10-12 minutes- the biscuits will be a beautiful light golden brown on top and bottom.

Do not over bake!!!! ********The dough must be handled as little as possible or you will have tough biscuits.

Cajun Fried Chicken:

Place the chicken in a bowl. Add the buttermilk, hot sauce, pepper and garlic salt. Mix together, cover and place in the fridge to marinade for at least 1 hour.

Mix together the crispy coating ingredients in a small bowl. Take the chicken out of the fridge. Lift a piece from the buttermilk and allow the excess to drip off. Dredge the chicken in the crispy coating mixture – ensuring it’s fully covered. Place on a tray and repeat until all of the chicken is coated.

Once the oil is hot enough(350*-360*), slowly add in the chicken. Be sure not to overcrowd the oil, cook for 6-8min minutes until golden brown and cooked in the middle. You can check this by cutting open a piece of chicken, if it’s no longer pink in the middle, it’s cooked.

Cajun Remoulade:

Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.

*Serve with your choice of toppings, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles whatever you desire! Goes great with fries!

