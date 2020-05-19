Recipe of the Day: Chicken Spiedini Skewers

Mix the bread crumbs, Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Zest, and Lemon Pepper in medium size bowl. Next mix melted butter and olive oil in medium size bowl add chicken 1 piece at a time and transfer to breadcrumb mixture and dredge in so it gets packed on chicken. Add skewer. Then transfer to greased baking pan. Continue till all pieces are coated. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Serve warm with dipping sauce.