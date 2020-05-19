Recipe of the Day: Chicken Spiedini Skewers

ST. LOUIS —
Chicken Spiedini Skewers
Ingredients:
1 1/2 # of Raw Chicken Breast
1/2 Stick of Butter melted
1/4 cup of Olive Oil
1 cup of Italian Bread Crumbs
1 cup of Shredded Parmesan Cheese
1/2 teaspoon of Lemon Pepper
1 Tablespoon of Lemon Zest
Fresh lemon
Directions:
Mix the bread crumbs, Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Zest, and Lemon Pepper in medium size bowl. Next mix melted butter and olive oil in medium size bowl add chicken 1 piece at a time and transfer to breadcrumb mixture and dredge in so it gets packed on chicken. Add skewer. Then transfer to greased baking pan. Continue till all pieces are coated. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Serve warm with dipping sauce.
Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
1/2 stick of butter
1 Tablespoon of Flour
1 cup of Chicken Broth
Lemon juice from 1 lemon
1/2 teaspoon dry or fresh Tarragon
Directions
Melt butter in sauce pan over low heat. Add flour and cook stirring continuously for 1 minute. Whisk in Chicken broth over medium heat till thickened. About 5 minutes. Squeeze in lemon juice and stir in Tarragon. Serve with chicken.