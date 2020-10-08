Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Covered Cherry Smoothie

This recipe is shared by Thriving Home.

ST. LOUIS — Chocolate Covered Cherry Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 – 1 1/2 cups unsweetened plain almond milk (or milk of your choice)

1/2 banana, sliced (preferably frozen for best smoothie texture)

1 cup frozen sweet dark cherries (NOT red tart cherries)

1 cup baby spinach (preferably organic)

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 tablespoon 100% cocoa powder or cacao powder

dollop of honey (optional)

Instructions:

MAKE IT NOW:

1. Start by adding 1 cup almond milk to a high-powered blender. Then, add all the other ingredients.

2. Blend until smooth. You may need to stop and stir/shake the blender or add up to 1/2 cup more of almond milk, as needed, to make sure it gets smooth.

3. Taste and add a dollop of honey, if preferred.

MAKE FREEZER SMOOTHIE PACKS FOR LATER:

1. Layer ingredients in small freezer bags (or reusable silicone bags) in this order:

½ banana

1 cup frozen dark sweet cherries

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 cup baby spinach (preferably organic)

1 tablespoon 100% cocoa powder or cacao powder

2. Seal tightly, squeezing out the air, and freeze for up to 3 months.

3. To Blend: Pour 1 cup almond milk into a high-powered blender first. Break up the ingredients in the bag by hitting it on the counter or crunching it with your hands. Dump the ingredients from the bag in and follow blending instructions above.