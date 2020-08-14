x
Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Ice Cream Soda

Recipe shared by TV chef and author Christy Rost

ST. LOUIS —

Chocolate Ice Cream Soda

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons chocolate syrup
2 tablespoons cold milk
2 scoops vanilla ice cream, divided
chilled seltzer water
whipped cream, for garnish
maraschino cherry, for garnish
decorator sprinkles, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In a tall glass or mug, combine chocolate syrup, milk, and one scoop of the vanilla ice cream. Use a spoon to stir the ingredients together until the mixture is thick and smooth. Add approximately 1/4 cup seltzer water and stir well to mix.

Add the remaining scoop of ice cream and fill the glass with seltzer water, stirring gently to mix. Garnish with a swirl of whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles. Serve with a straw.

Yield: 1 soda

More recipes from Christy Rost: christyrost.com

