Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Ice Cream Soda

Chocolate Ice Cream Soda
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons chocolate syrup
2 tablespoons cold milk
2 scoops vanilla ice cream, divided
chilled seltzer water
whipped cream, for garnish
maraschino cherry, for garnish
decorator sprinkles, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
In a tall glass or mug, combine chocolate syrup, milk, and one scoop of the vanilla ice cream. Use a spoon to stir the ingredients together until the mixture is thick and smooth. Add approximately 1/4 cup seltzer water and stir well to mix.
Add the remaining scoop of ice cream and fill the glass with seltzer water, stirring gently to mix. Garnish with a swirl of whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles. Serve with a straw.
Yield: 1 soda
