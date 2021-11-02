Recipe of the Day: Easy Peasy Chocolate Mousse for Valentine’s Day

Shared by author and baker Jessie Sheehan

ST. LOUIS — Easy Peasy Chocolate Mousse for Valentine’s Day

By Jessie Sheehan

3 cups mini marshmallows

2 cups heavy cream, divided

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 Tbsp Dutch process cocoa powder

1 tsp espresso powder, optional

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

2tsp pure vanilla extract

Place marshmallows, 3/4 cup cream, chocolate, cocoa and espresso powders and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat and cook until melted and smooth, stirring frequently.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl and let cool to room temp. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a bowl with a handheld mixer, whisk the remaining cream and vanilla on medium to medium high speed until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold the cream into the cooled chocolate mixture in three additions until combined. Transfer to six 6-ounce ramekins and serve immediately with additional whipped cream or refrigerate until chilled.