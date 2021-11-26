Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Ribbon Apple Cake

In the large bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 6 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture, alternately with the milk, to form a thick, creamy batter. Stir in vanilla and chopped apples.

Lightly spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray-with-flour. Spoon 1/3 of the batter into the pan. In a small bowl, stir 1 ½ tablespoons sugar and the cinnamon together until they are well blended. Sprinkle the mixture evenly on top of the batter, then spoon the remaining batter into the pan. Bake 50 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and cool 45 minutes on a rack. To remove the cake from the pan, place a rack on top of the pan, turn it upside down, and the cake should drop out of the pan onto the rack. Cooling completely, then drizzle with frosting.